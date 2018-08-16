Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 30,362 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,362 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the first quarter worth about $89,309,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 16.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,869,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,406,000 after purchasing an additional 954,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,969,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,604,000 after purchasing an additional 664,322 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the second quarter worth about $34,866,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the first quarter worth about $31,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.23.

In other news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $962,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,288 shares in the company, valued at $10,422,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,021 shares of company stock worth $3,525,936 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,935. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1 year low of $79.63 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Ingersoll-Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.