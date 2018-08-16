TransGlobe Energy (TGA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports. TransGlobe Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $68.45 million for the quarter.

Shares of TGA opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TransGlobe Energy has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $230.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a positive change from TransGlobe Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra production sharing concessions.

