Traders Sell Shares of QUALCOMM (QCOM) on Strength (QCOM)

Investors sold shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $64.74 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $129.85 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $65.11 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, QUALCOMM had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. QUALCOMM traded up $0.59 for the day and closed at $65.43

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Summit Insights raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $95.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.73.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a positive return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $44,617.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,286.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $62,646.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,265.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,669 shares of company stock valued at $159,760. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,600,810 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $202,077,000 after buying an additional 88,869 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 915,384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,371,000 after buying an additional 421,069 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 264.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 46,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 34,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 67,626 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

