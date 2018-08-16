Traders Sell Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) on Strength (JPM)

Investors sold shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $161.28 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $271.79 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $110.51 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, JPMorgan Chase & Co. had the 9th highest net out-flow for the day. JPMorgan Chase & Co. traded up $1.07 for the day and closed at $114.77

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “$111.53” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.23.

The company has a market cap of $397.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $3,502,957.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 808,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,897,000 after purchasing an additional 53,442 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 484,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15,663.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 139,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 593,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,212,000 after purchasing an additional 68,400 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

