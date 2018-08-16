Traders Sell Oracle (ORCL) on Strength (ORCL)

Investors sold shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $51.34 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $100.61 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $49.27 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Oracle had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Oracle traded up $0.22 for the day and closed at $48.23

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Societe Generale set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $200.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.95%.

In other Oracle news, EVP W Corey West sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $2,099,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 907 shares in the company, valued at $39,663.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $17,848,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,848,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 546,750 shares of company stock worth $24,540,728 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. 55.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

