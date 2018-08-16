Traders Buy Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $46.86 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $8.24 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $38.62 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF had the 6th highest net in-flow for the day. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded down ($0.01) for the day and closed at $50.21

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

