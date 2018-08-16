Traders Buy NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $201.97 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $180.07 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $21.90 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, NXP Semiconductors had the 14th highest net in-flow for the day. NXP Semiconductors traded down ($1.97) for the day and closed at $91.19

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Drexel Hamilton raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $127.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $127.50 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 50.2% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 37.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,613 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

