Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Brinker International (EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,365 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 784% compared to the average volume of 494 call options.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Kelli Valade sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $209,468.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Roy Doyle sold 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $180,243.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 512.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 913.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EAT opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.24. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $54.14.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $817.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.93 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. equities analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Brinker International’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EAT. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brinker International from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price objective on Brinker International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Brinker International to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Brinker International from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.