Traders Buy High Volume of Hollysys Automation Technologies Call Options (HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,076 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,196% compared to the average volume of 83 call options.

HOLI stock opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.65. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $147.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.59 million. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on HOLI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

