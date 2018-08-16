Toronto Dominion Bank Has $31.49 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 74,960 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $31,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 151.6% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 138.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 192.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,670.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYB opened at $112.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $121.95.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

