Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 32,179 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,742 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,179 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $30,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 37,610 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 114,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.52.

In other news, President Rajeev Mehta sold 22,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,687,050.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,702.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Malcolm Frank sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $85,391.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,910.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,797,997 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $74.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $85.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp is a computer and technology company in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry.

