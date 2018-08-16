Topaz Coin (TOPAZ) Market Cap Reaches $0.00

Topaz Coin (CURRENCY:TOPAZ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Topaz Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00003076 BTC on popular exchanges. Topaz Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Topaz Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Topaz Coin has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000307 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00261718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00153594 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000171 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011443 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.54 or 0.06358416 BTC.

About Topaz Coin

Topaz Coin’s total supply is 76,682 coins.

Buying and Selling Topaz Coin

Topaz Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Topaz Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Topaz Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Topaz Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

