TMAC Resources (TMR) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at TD Securities

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

TMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TMAC Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of TMAC Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.38.

TMAC Resources stock opened at C$5.69 on Wednesday. TMAC Resources has a one year low of C$4.91 and a one year high of C$11.50.

In other TMAC Resources news, insider Jason Robert Neal acquired 20,000 shares of TMAC Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,200.00.

TMAC Resources Company Profile

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

