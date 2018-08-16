TiVo (TIVO) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

TIVO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TiVo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut TiVo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TiVo from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.58.

TiVo stock opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.47. TiVo has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $20.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. TiVo’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in TiVo in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TiVo in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in TiVo in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in TiVo in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in TiVo in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation provides entertainment technology and audience insights worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment licenses its patent portfolio to multi-channel video service providers, including cable, satellite, and Internet-protocol television providers; set-top box manufacturers; and interactive television software and program guide providers in the online, over-the-top (OTT) video, and mobile phone businesses, as well as consumer electronics (CE) manufacturers.

