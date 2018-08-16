Timken Co (TKR) Holdings Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,039 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Timken were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in shares of Timken by 1,368.0% during the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Timken by 21.3% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 104,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 18,281 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter worth about $2,177,000. W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Timken by 46.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,218,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,552,000 after buying an additional 385,825 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Timken from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. CL King assumed coverage on Timken in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

In related news, Director Ward J. Timken, Jr. sold 4,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $196,498.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,252,188.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $173,332.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,610.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.60. Timken Co has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $55.65.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $906.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.77 million. Timken had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Timken Co will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.59%.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

