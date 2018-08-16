Tilray (TLRY) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $29.10 on Monday. Tilray has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $34.10.

In other news, insider Brendan Kennedy bought 14,706 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $250,002.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Edward Wood Pastorius, Jr. bought 14,705 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of medical cannabis and cannabinoids. Its products include dried cannabis and cannabis extracts. The company was founded on January 24, 2018 and is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

