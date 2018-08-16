ThyssenKrupp (TKA) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.11% from the company’s previous close.

TKA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($28.41) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Commerzbank set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Independent Research set a €23.50 ($26.70) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €27.62 ($31.38).

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

TKA opened at €19.43 ($22.08) on Tuesday. ThyssenKrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($23.52) and a one year high of €27.01 ($30.69).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.