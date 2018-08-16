Thomas M. Lescalleet Sells 648 Shares of Griffin Industrial Realty Inc (GRIF) Stock

Griffin Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF) SVP Thomas M. Lescalleet sold 648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $24,643.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,643.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

GRIF stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $39.85. 909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,422. Griffin Industrial Realty Inc has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.63 million, a P/E ratio of 449.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Griffin Industrial Realty had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $9.09 million for the quarter.

GRIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Griffin Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Griffin Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRIF. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Griffin Industrial Realty by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 15,352 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Griffin Industrial Realty

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2017, the company owned 35 buildings comprising 23 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns approximately 2,791 acres of land in Connecticut, as well as owns approximately 346 acres of land in Massachusetts, 131 acres of land in Pennsylvania, 18 acres in North Carolina, and 1,066 acres in northern Florida.

