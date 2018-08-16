The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Barrington Research set a $22.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.86. The company had a trading volume of 52,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,035. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.12 million, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $19.33.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $75.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.04 million. research analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

