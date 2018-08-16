The Hackett Group (HCKT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “The Hackett Group, a global strategic advisory firm and an Answerthink company, is a leader in best practice research and advisory programs, benchmarking and transformation consulting services, including shared services, offshoring and outsourcing advice. Utilizing best practices and implementation insight from more than 4,000 benchmarking studies, executives use Hackett’s empirically based approach to quickly define and prioritize initiatives, and to leverage proven strategies that enable world-class performance. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HCKT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research set a $22.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hackett Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.12 million, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $75.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.04 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.41%. research analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the first quarter valued at $177,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

