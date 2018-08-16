Texas Yale Capital Corp. Raises Holdings in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (SPB)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SPB) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock by 4.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock by 1.0% in the first quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 83,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock by 7.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock by 18.8% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPB. ValuEngine cut Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America began coverage on Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.10.

SPB opened at $88.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -142.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $119.94.

Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $945.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.23 million. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 22.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -270.97%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. Its Global Batteries & Appliances segment offers consumer batteries; personal care products, including electric shaving and grooming products, and hair care appliances and accessories; and small appliances, such as small kitchen and home appliances.

