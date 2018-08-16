Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 38,096,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,236,000 after buying an additional 3,651,528 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,086.6% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,614,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,344,000 after buying an additional 1,478,072 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,089,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 716.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 391,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after buying an additional 343,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,653,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $27.25 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $33.13.

