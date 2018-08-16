TEX (TXH) Posts Earnings Results

TEX (LON:TXH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1.30 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. TEX had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.60%.

Shares of TXH stock opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.44) on Thursday. TEX has a 52-week low of GBX 111 ($1.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 147.35 ($1.88).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

Tex Holdings plc manufactures and supplies proprietary piling equipment, generators, engineering products, plastic injection molding and tooling procurement, and boards and panels in Eurozone, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Engineering, Plastics, and Boards & Panels.

