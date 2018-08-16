Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a life science company engaged in developing and commercializing tetracycline based drugs to treat drug-resistant infectious diseases, inflammation, and cancer. Its principal products include eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Gram-negative infections. The Company’s product under development includes eravacycline oral formulation, TP-834 and TP-271. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TTPH. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTPH opened at $3.09 on Thursday. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $170.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.44.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.18. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 421.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.34%. The business had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. research analysts expect that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 24,837 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 322.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 76,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 58,079 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. 43.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is eravacycline, a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

