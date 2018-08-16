TerraForm Power (TERP) Upgraded to “Outperform” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TERP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TerraForm Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TerraForm Power from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TerraForm Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TerraForm Power from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Get TerraForm Power alerts:

NASDAQ:TERP traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.19. 15,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,935. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.90. TerraForm Power has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $179.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.69 million. TerraForm Power had a negative net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. equities analysts forecast that TerraForm Power will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. TerraForm Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In bought 60,975,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $649,999,991.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TERP. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in TerraForm Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,748,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TerraForm Power by 11,470.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 904,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 896,200 shares during the period. New Generation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TerraForm Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,493,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TerraForm Power by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,224 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 656,462 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TerraForm Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

About TerraForm Power

TerraForm Power, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.4 megawatts.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for TerraForm Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraForm Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.