Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.29), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of TENX opened at $5.23 on Thursday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $12.63.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Tenax Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

