Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $743.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) to post sales of $743.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $731.50 million and the highest is $762.00 million. Tempur Sealy International posted sales of $724.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year sales of $2.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.83 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tempur Sealy International.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $669.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.93 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 120.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

TPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

NYSE TPX opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $68.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,913,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,036,000 after acquiring an additional 86,777 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,362,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,462,000 after acquiring an additional 66,621 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 128.6% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,348,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,808,000 after acquiring an additional 758,693 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,486,000 after acquiring an additional 74,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 65.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 756,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,366,000 after acquiring an additional 298,111 shares in the last quarter.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. The company operates through two segments, North America and International. It provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows and other accessories under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.