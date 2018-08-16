TELUS Co. (T) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Desjardins lifted their price target on TELUS from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on TELUS from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, May 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on TELUS from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. CIBC cut TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on TELUS to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th.

TSE:T traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$48.51. 1,142,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,520. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$43.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

