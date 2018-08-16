Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $17.46 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,577 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $1,945,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $2,019,464.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $231.28 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $214.64 and a one year high of $275.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.32. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

