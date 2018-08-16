Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $17.03 Million Holdings in CIGNA Co. (CI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,730 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CIGNA were worth $17,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in CIGNA in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in CIGNA in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CIGNA in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in CIGNA by 3,122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 709 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in CIGNA by 5,077.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 932 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CIGNA alerts:

In other CIGNA news, Director William D. Zollars sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.93, for a total value of $46,886.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $176,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,640.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CIGNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised CIGNA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CIGNA from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on CIGNA to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of CIGNA in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.77.

Shares of CI stock opened at $186.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. CIGNA Co. has a twelve month low of $163.02 and a twelve month high of $227.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. CIGNA had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 5.82%. CIGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. equities research analysts expect that CIGNA Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIGNA Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

Featured Article: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for CIGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.