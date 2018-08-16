Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,493,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,967 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $84,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Citigroup cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.31 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.61.

NYSE:MO opened at $60.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $111.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.00% and a return on equity of 48.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

