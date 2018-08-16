TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,300 Shares of First American Financial Corp (FAF)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FAF opened at $55.50 on Thursday. First American Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.81.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. First American Financial had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.27%.

FAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

