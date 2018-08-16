TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in GGP Inc (GGP)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GGP Inc (NYSE:GGP) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 190,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GGP were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GGP by 49.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,632,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,699 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of GGP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,671,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,335,000 after acquiring an additional 273,787 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GGP during the first quarter valued at $135,743,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GGP by 5.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,304,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,982,000 after acquiring an additional 308,977 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of GGP by 5.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,554,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,662,000 after acquiring an additional 286,851 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GGP alerts:

NYSE:GGP opened at $21.40 on Thursday. GGP Inc has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $24.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.91.

GGP (NYSE:GGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). GGP had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $583.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that GGP Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GGP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered GGP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GGP in a research note on Friday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GGP in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $22.00 target price on GGP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

GGP Company Profile

GGP Inc is an S&P 500 company focused exclusively on owning, managing, leasing and redeveloping high-quality retail properties throughout the United States. GGP is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol GGP.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GGP Inc (NYSE:GGP).

Receive News & Ratings for GGP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GGP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.