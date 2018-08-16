TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 26,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 36.9% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,206,000 after acquiring an additional 189,575 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $187.24 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.45 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.54.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 37.33% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The company had revenue of $106.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.08%.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $3,734,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,052,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,470,197.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Gomach sold 7,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.90, for a total transaction of $1,547,609.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,709,586 in the last three months. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.43.

