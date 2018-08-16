TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Medifast Inc (MED)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 122.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medifast by 9,949.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 174,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 173,119 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Medifast in the first quarter valued at $237,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MED stock opened at $208.85 on Thursday. Medifast Inc has a 52-week low of $51.16 and a 52-week high of $229.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 91.20, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.28.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Medifast had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 37.25%. The business had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Medifast Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 83.84%.

Several research firms have commented on MED. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Medifast to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Medifast in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

