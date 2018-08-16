Taubman Centers (TCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Taubman Centers’ second-quarter 2018 adjusted funds from operations (FFO) per share of 87 cents came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Yet, the company experienced lower occupancy during the quarter. Notably, its diligent restructuring initiatives have the capacity to support growth over the long term. However, its performance in the near term is anticipated to be affected by the choppy retail real estate environment. In fact, with a rapid shift in customers’ shopping preferences and growing online purchases, mall traffic continues to suffer. These have made retailers reconsider their footprint and eventually opt for store closures. This is expected to impact demand for retail space at Taubman’s shopping centers. Also, hike in interest rates, unfavorable foreign currency movements and shareowner activism escalate its risks. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry it belongs to over the past six months.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Monday, April 30th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 target price on Taubman Centers and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised Taubman Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Taubman Centers from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.69.

Taubman Centers stock opened at $62.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.57. Taubman Centers has a fifty-two week low of $44.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.16.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.94 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Taubman Centers by 726.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 613,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,917,000 after buying an additional 539,331 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers during the first quarter valued at about $30,263,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers during the first quarter valued at about $23,208,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its position in Taubman Centers by 13.3% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,305,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,244,000 after buying an additional 389,099 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers during the second quarter valued at about $15,361,000.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

