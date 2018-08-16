Target Co. (TGT) Shares Sold by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,047 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Target by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 119,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Target by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in Target by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 102,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 47,793 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Target by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.76.

Shares of TGT opened at $80.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.90. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $53.90 and a 12-month high of $83.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.65%.

In other news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 5,152 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laysha Ward sold 43,926 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $3,484,649.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,176,191.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

