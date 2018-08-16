Tapestry (TPR) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1-6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $52.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $63.00 price target on Tapestry and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Tapestry from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a positive rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.64.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

