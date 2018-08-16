Tapestry (TPR) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $53.87, but opened at $52.36. Tapestry shares last traded at $52.26, with a volume of 229723 shares changing hands.

The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPR. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 192,743 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after acquiring an additional 48,431 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,479,549 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $115,820,000 after acquiring an additional 79,076 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 659,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $34,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,144 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 32,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Tapestry Company Profile (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

