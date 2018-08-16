Tapestry (TPR) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TPR. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tapestry from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity set a $59.00 target price on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, April 27th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Tapestry in a report on Friday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Tapestry to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.64.

TPR stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,472,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,212. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $38.70 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Tapestry will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 33.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 192,743 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $9,003,000 after buying an additional 48,431 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.3% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,479,549 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $115,820,000 after purchasing an additional 79,076 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 659,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $34,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 16.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,144 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 78.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 32,955 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

