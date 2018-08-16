Tapestry Inc Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (TPR)

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tapestry in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the luxury accessories retailer will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $63.00 target price on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.64.

NYSE:TPR opened at $52.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $38.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Tapestry by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,394 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.79%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

