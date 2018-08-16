Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) Director Kevin H. Roche Sells 15,000 Shares

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Director Kevin H. Roche sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $864,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,205.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $57.60 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 280.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 22,840 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 23,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TCMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. BTIG Research lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

