Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) Director Kevin H. Roche Sells 15,000 Shares

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Director Kevin H. Roche sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $864,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,205.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $57.60 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.44.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on TCMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. BTIG Research lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.30.
About Tactile Systems Technology
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.
