Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $57.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. MED increased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.36.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $71.11 on Tuesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,777.75, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.03.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 16.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.73 million. equities analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, Director Bruce Luehrs sold 85,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $4,348,755.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $484,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,842 shares of company stock worth $6,832,356 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 284.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,634,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,501 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,439,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1,969.2% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 212,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after purchasing an additional 201,764 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 301,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after purchasing an additional 200,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 757,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,373,000 after purchasing an additional 172,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

