T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) Position Raised by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 316.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,895 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Green Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $65.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $66.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.44.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.65 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 10.87%. T-Mobile Us’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMUS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.46.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,995. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Mcauliffe sold 4,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $249,461.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,195.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,038 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,844. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

