Symrise (SY1) Given a €61.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €61.00 ($69.32) target price from equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 21.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SY1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. equinet set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €79.00 ($89.77) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €71.61 ($81.38).

Symrise stock opened at €77.90 ($88.52) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($64.73) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($83.50).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

