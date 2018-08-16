Switch (SWCH) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Switch from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 price target on shares of Switch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Switch from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Switch presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.11.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $10.35 on Monday. Switch has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.78 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. analysts expect that Switch will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a $0.0147 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

In other Switch news, major shareholder Intel Capital Corp sold 379,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $4,884,395.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scott Russell Gragson sold 106,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,393,544.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,806,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,166,808. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Switch by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 16,776 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Switch by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 206,600 shares during the period. Sylebra HK Co Ltd boosted its position in Switch by 509.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 5,347,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,080,000 after buying an additional 4,470,378 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Switch by 1,767.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 225,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 213,699 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia.

