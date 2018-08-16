Surna (SRNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter. Surna had a negative net margin of 94.40% and a negative return on equity of 9,477.65%.

Shares of SRNA opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Surna has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.49.

Get Surna alerts:

In other news, CEO Chris Bechtel bought 781,250 shares of Surna stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.10 per share, for a total transaction of $78,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Surna Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells environmental control and air sanitation systems for commercial, and state- and provincial-regulated indoor cannabis cultivation facilities in the United States and Canada. It offers chillers, energy recovery units, fan coils and air handlers, dehumidification equipment, odor control and air sanitation equipment, and pumps, as well as controllers, such as thermostats, nutrient temperature controllers, and CO2 monitors; and system design and engineering services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Surna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.