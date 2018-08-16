Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 957,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,100 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $57,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,007 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,027 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 28,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $3,263,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,785.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,982,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,464.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $6,144,826 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SUPN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. BidaskClub lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $56.00 price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $43.30 on Thursday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $99.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.01 million. equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

