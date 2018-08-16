Superior Energy Services (SPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

SPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Superior Energy Services from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Superior Energy Services from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.25.

SPN opened at $8.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.14. Superior Energy Services has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.07 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. analysts expect that Superior Energy Services will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Superior Energy Services by 63.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 40,412 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 7.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,063,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after buying an additional 69,387 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 45.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 31,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 10.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,978,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,682,000 after buying an additional 189,980 shares in the last quarter.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

