Sunworks (SUNW) Stock Price Down 21.8%

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s share price traded down 21.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.68. 1,638,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,214% from the average session volume of 124,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital lowered Sunworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $22.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 12.46% and a negative return on equity of 56.59%. analysts anticipate that Sunworks Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

