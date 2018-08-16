Sunworks (SUNW) Stock Price Down 21.8%

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s share price traded down 21.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.68. 1,638,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,214% from the average session volume of 124,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital lowered Sunworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th.
The firm has a market cap of $22.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
About Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)
Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.
Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.